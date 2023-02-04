Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIB. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CGI Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GIB opened at $91.09 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CGI by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,947,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 106.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.