Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Harmonic Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Harmonic stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,264,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.