Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $45.35 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.