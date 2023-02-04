Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

