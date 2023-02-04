Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issued By B. Riley

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accuray in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 2.83%.

Accuray Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Accuray stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 36.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 47.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.