Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

NYSE LII opened at $274.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $279.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

