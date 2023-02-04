Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.38 and its 200 day moving average is $220.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.