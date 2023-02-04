Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.39.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $514.80 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

