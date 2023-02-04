Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

