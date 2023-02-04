Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.79.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

