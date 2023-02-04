Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Lifted by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GFL. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.