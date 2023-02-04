Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$42.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.91%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

