Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.