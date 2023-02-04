Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 130.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

