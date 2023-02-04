Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $113.53

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.53, but opened at $110.41. Qorvo shares last traded at $106.82, with a volume of 324,186 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 33.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 130.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.