Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.06

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.06 and traded as high as C$32.07. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.00, with a volume of 947,639 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.03.

Quebecor Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

