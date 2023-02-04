Quilter Plc Buys 1,318,445 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,916.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,445 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,193.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,098.9% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,856.9% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 81,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,838.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 328,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 253,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

