Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.44.

QUILF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quilter to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Quilter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Quilter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

