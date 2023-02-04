R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.32. R1 RCM shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 91,285 shares.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

R1 RCM Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

