Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

