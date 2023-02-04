RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

RAPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $838.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.45. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $473,602. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1,610.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

