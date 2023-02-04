Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
