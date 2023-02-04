Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

In other news, CEO Brandon Solano acquired 24,650 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brandon Solano acquired 24,650 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

