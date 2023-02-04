Raymond James Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

HOLX stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $85.31.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

