Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

