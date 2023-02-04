RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Shares Down 0.3%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.03 and last traded at $119.03. Approximately 2,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,230,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

