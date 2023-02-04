Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $48.87 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RETA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

