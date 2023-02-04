Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.68. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 140,922 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Recon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

