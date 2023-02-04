Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.68. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 140,922 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.
