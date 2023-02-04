Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.5 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.