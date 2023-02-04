Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,990. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

