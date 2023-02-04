Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after buying an additional 168,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $192.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.