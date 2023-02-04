Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oshkosh Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.