Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 25 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
