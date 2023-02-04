Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.34 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

