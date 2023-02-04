Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $9.46 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.