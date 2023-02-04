Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

