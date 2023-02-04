Robert W. Baird Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $21.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.
CNH Industrial Price Performance
CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722,652 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 699,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.