Robert W. Baird Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $255.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in IDEX by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

