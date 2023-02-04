Robert W. Baird Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $335.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Shares of ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

