Robert W. Baird Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $403.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of PH stock opened at $350.00 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $350.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

