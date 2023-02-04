Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $142,000 Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.15 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

