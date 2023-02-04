Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $158,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

