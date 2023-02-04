Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,537 shares of company stock worth $750,395 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

