Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,080 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,286 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,135. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

