Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,712 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,135 shares of company stock worth $11,526,486. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

