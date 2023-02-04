Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,213 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 103,933 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD opened at $15.15 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.