Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 892 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

