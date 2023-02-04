Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.36) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.40 ($1.28).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.3 %

RR stock opened at GBX 109.08 ($1.35) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.24. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5,437.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,819.72). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,819.72). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,369.84).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

