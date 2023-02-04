Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
RR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.36) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.40 ($1.28).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 109.08 ($1.35) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.24. The firm has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,437.00.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
