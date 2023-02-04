Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to “Buy”

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on META. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.44.

NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

