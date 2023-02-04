Rotala (LON:ROL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.02

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.02 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 49.92 ($0.62). Rotala shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 42,281 shares.

Rotala Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.02. The company has a market cap of £23.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

